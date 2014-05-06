Polling locations - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Polling locations

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - The primary elections are underway in Hamilton County.

Polling locations opened at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.

The following are available polling locations to cast your vote. To find out your polling location, click the link here.
  • Shepard Recreation Center - 2124 E. Shepherd Rd
  • Avondale Recreation Center - 1305 Dodson Ave.
  • Brainerd Baptist Crossroads - 4011 Austin St
  • Concord Baptist - 7025 East Brainerd Rd
  • East Lake Recreation Center - 3601 Dodds Ave
  • East Ridge United Methodist - 1601 Prater Rd
  • Bachman Community Center - 2815 Anderson Pike
  • Glenwood Recreation Center - 26910 East 3rd St
  • Burks United Methodist - 6433 Hixson Pike
  • Lookout Mtn. Presbyterian - 316 N. Bragg St
  • Middle Valley Baptist - 7901 Middle Valley Rd
  • Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department - 1705 Mowbray Pike
  • Calvary Baptist - 5201 Dayton Blvd
  • Disabled American Veterans - 619 Memorial Dr
  • Ridgeside City Poolhouse - 300 Shepherd Ave
  • Greenwood Baptist - 8529 Snowhill Rd
  • Rivermont Presbyterian - 3319 Hixson Pike
  • Walden Town Hall - 1836 Taft Hwy
  • The Bethlehem Center - 200 W. 38th St
  • Rechoboth Baptist - 12622 Dayton Pike
  • Alahambra Shrine Temple - 1000 Alahambra Dr
  • Chattanooga Urban League - 730 E. MLK Blvd
  • The Gathering - 4445 Hixson Pike
  • East Ridge City Hall (Gym) - 1517 Tombras Ave
  • Eastdale Recreation Center - 1314 Moss St
  • Falling Water Baptist - 523 Roberts Mill Rd
  • Harrison Ruritan Club - 5709 Tyner Ln
  • Oakwood Baptist (Gym) - 4501 Bonny Oaks Dr
  • John A. Patten Rec Center - 3202 Kellys Ferry Rd
  • Miss. Ridge Neighborhood Assoc. (Firehall) - 36 Sheridan Ave
  • St. Thaddaeus Episcopal - 4300 Locksley Ln
  • Eastwood Church (Gym) - 4300 Ooltewah-Ringgold Rd
  • Red Bank Lion's Club - 3704 Dayton Blvd
  • St. Mark's United Methodist - 701 Mississippi Ave
  • Soddy Daisy Senior Citizen Center - 190 Depot St
  • Silverdale Cumberland Presbyterian - 7407 Bonny Oaks Dr
  • Christ United Methodist - 8645 East Brainerd Rd
  • Chattanooga Fire Station 10 - 910 Wisdom St
  • Meadowview Baptist - 10715 Ooltewah-Georgetown Rd
  • Carver Community Center - 600 N. Orchard Knob Ave
  • New Hope Baptist - 3777 Wilcox Blvd
  • Covenant Presbyterian - 8451 East Brainerd Rd
  • The American Legion - 3329 Ringgold Rd
  • New Covenant Fellowship - 1326 North Moore Rd
  • Volunteer Firehall - 13331 Jones Gap Rd
  • Bayside Baptist - 6100 Hwy 58
  • Northminster Presbyterian - 4791 Hal Dr.
  • Lupton Drive Baptist - 859 Lupton Dr.
  • North Chattanooga Rec Center - 406 May St
  • Northside Presbyterian - 923 Mississippi Ave
  • Seventh Day Adventist (Gym) - 9209 Amos Rd
  • Red Bank Cumberland Presbyterian - 115 Morrison Springs Rd
  • Sale Creek Lion's Club - 15222 Coppinger Rd
  • Daisy United Methodist - 9508 Dayton Pike
  • Tyner - East Brainerd Recreation (Gym) - 6900 Ty-Hi Dr
  • Brainerd Recreation Center - 1010 N. Moore Rd
  • Apison Retreat Center - 11203 Old East Brainerd Rd
  • Washington Hill Recreation - 4628 Oakwood Dr
  • Collegedale City Hall - 4910 Swinyar Dr
  • New Salem Baptist - 9806 Dallas Hollow Rd
  • East Chattanooga Rec Center - 2409 Dodson ave
  • East Ridge City Hall - Senior Center - 1517 Tombras Ave
  • Tennessee Temple High School Gym - 1806 Vance Ave
  • Middle Valley Church or God - 1703 Thrasher Pike
  • Hixson First Baptist - 5800 Grubb Rd
  • Lakesite City Hall - 9201 Rocky Point Rd
  • Volunteer Firehall #4 - 10916 Hwy 58
  • Mtn Creek Church of Christ - 985 Runyan Dr
  • Stu. Hgts. Baptist Church North Campus - 1505 Cloverdale Dr
  • Pleasant Grove Baptist - 7634 Gann Rd
  • Highland Park Community Center - 1714 Duncan Ave
  • Signal Mountain Presbyterian - 612 James Blvd
  • South Chatt. Recreation Center - 1151 West 40th Street
