Two GA students picked as Presidential Scholars

ATLANTA (AP) - U.S. Department of Education officials say two Georgia students have been named as 2014 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Officials said in a statement Monday that Sathvik Namburar of Duluth and Meghana Nallajerla of Milton have been selected for the honor. Officials say Namburar attends Woodward Academy in College Park and Nallajerla attends Milton High School.

The two are among 141 high school seniors who demonstrated academic achievement, artistic excellence, leadership, service and more. The group is expected to travel to Washington, D.C. June 22-25.

