New program to help prisoners re-enter society

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State prison officials are hoping that a new program that connects offenders with faith-based organizations and other nonprofits can help prisoners successfully re-enter society after they've served their time.

The Tennessee Department of Correction kicked off its new Take One Program this week during a prayer breakfast at the Christ United Methodist Church. It was the beginning of a statewide launch.

Take One is a collaboration between the prison system and churches, faith-based organizations and other nonprofits to help offenders transition back into society. The program encourages each organization to mentor one offender for one year.

The TDOC says that an estimated 90 percent of prisoners will eventually be released, and the new program will encourage offenders to lead productive, crime-free lives when they get out.

