Dalton State president announces retirement plans

DALTON, Ga. (AP) - The president of Dalton State University in northwest Georgia is planning to retire at the end of the year.

University System of Georgia officials say John O. Schwenn, who has served as university president since March 2008, will retire from his position Dec. 31, 2014.

Officials say Schwenn helped expand the university's number of bachelor degree programs from 6 to 17, helped increase retention and graduation rates and more during his tenure.

Before serving as president at Dalton State, Schwenn worked as vice president for academic affairs at Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.

