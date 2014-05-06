Long-time TFP editor John Vass to retire after 49 years - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Long-time TFP editor John Vass to retire after 49 years

Chattanooga Times Free Press Web Editor John Vass. Chattanooga Times Free Press Web Editor John Vass.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - John Vass, Jr., the web editor of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, will retire from the newspaper on May 23 after nearly 49 years of employment.

Vass is the longest-serving current employee of the Chattanooga Publishing Company. He started as a teenager in 1965 as a cub reporter, writing obituaries and covering the police beat. He went on to become business editor of the paper before being named web editor in 2011.

"Johnny will be greatly missed in the newsroom," said Alison Gerber, managing editor of the Times Free Press. "He's a wealth of information about Chattanooga, and he knows the newspaper well. He's done many jobs here over the decades: obituary writer, reporter, business editor, web editor.

"He's also one of the most positive, glass-is-half-full people you'll ever meet," Gerber added. "His energy and enthusiasm is unmatched."

