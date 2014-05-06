UPDATE: Late night fatal shooting on Wheeler Avenue Posted: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 12:22 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 4:48 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting from Monday night.



It happened on Wheeler Avenue just before 11:30.



Officers found the male victim in his vehicle, dead of a gunshot wound.



At this time police do not have any suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.





