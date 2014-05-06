UPDATE: Late night fatal shooting on Wheeler Avenue - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Late night fatal shooting on Wheeler Avenue

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting from Monday night. 

It happened on Wheeler Avenue just before 11:30. 

Officers found the male victim in his vehicle, dead of  a gunshot wound.

At this time police do not have any suspect information.   Anyone with information is asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at 423-698-3333.


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.