Chase, crash sends Bradley County deputy to the hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chase, crash sends Bradley County deputy to the hospital

Posted: Updated:
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - A Bradley County Sheriff's deputy is recovering after being involved in a chase and crash on Interstate 75.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. Monday.  Tennessee State Trooper Kevin Hoppe was attempting to stop  a vehicle on I-75 southbound at mile maker 40 when the vehicle swerved towards his patrol car and almost hit him.  Trooper Hoppe then tried to catch up with the vehicle which was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles on the shoulder.   Hoppe caught up with the suspect at mile marker 39 but the suspect refused to stop.  As the  suspect entered Bradley County he began to slow down to the speed limit. 

THP and Bradley County used spike strips at mile marker 27 and 23 but the vehicle managed to get by them.  The suspect ran into slower traffic at the 17 mile marker and ran into Bradley County Deputy Kolby Duckett and came to a stop.

Deputy Duckett received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. 

The driver of the vehicle is Scott Mullis from Chattooga County, Georgia. He is charged with DUI and several felony charges and is being housed at the Bradley County  Jail.

This incident remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.