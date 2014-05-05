Chase, crash sends Bradley County deputy to the hospital

It happened around 7:00 p.m. Monday. Tennessee State Trooper Kevin Hoppe was attempting to stop a vehicle on I-75 southbound at mile maker 40 when the vehicle swerved towards his patrol car and almost hit him. Trooper Hoppe then tried to catch up with the vehicle which was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles on the shoulder. Hoppe caught up with the suspect at mile marker 39 but the suspect refused to stop. As the suspect entered Bradley County he began to slow down to the speed limit.

THP and Bradley County used spike strips at mile marker 27 and 23 but the vehicle managed to get by them. The suspect ran into slower traffic at the 17 mile marker and ran into Bradley County Deputy Kolby Duckett and came to a stop.