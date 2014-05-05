Seventy-seven year old man faces assault charges Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 10:57 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 5, 2014 11:48 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A 77-year old man is facing an aggravated assault charge, after pulling a knife on a woman on Dodds Avenue.

Chattanooga police picked up Leasie Roberts after the incident Sunday afternoon in the 42-hundred block of Dodds Avenue.

Officers were headed to the scene for a disorderly call, and then got word from dispatchers that Roberts had a knife.

An arrest report states Roberts threw the knife over a fence, when officers arrived.

Roberts will appear in court May 30th.

