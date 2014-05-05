Seventy-seven year old man faces assault charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Seventy-seven year old man faces assault charges

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A 77-year old man is facing an aggravated assault charge, after pulling a knife on a woman on Dodds Avenue.
Chattanooga police picked up Leasie Roberts after the incident Sunday afternoon in the 42-hundred block of Dodds Avenue.
Officers were headed to the scene for a disorderly call, and then got word from dispatchers that Roberts had a knife.
An arrest report states Roberts threw the knife over a fence, when officers arrived.
Roberts will appear in court May 30th.
