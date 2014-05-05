Athens Police search for suspects in convenience store robbery Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 10:54 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2014 12:07 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Athens Police are searching for two men who robbed a woman at knife-point in a convenience store.



Detective Josh Rhodes says one of them entered the Marathon Store on North Congress Parkway just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The man told the clerk that he did not want to hurt her and that he just needed the money.

The suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detective Rhodes says officers are telling other businesses to be on the look out.



The suspect is described as a white male around 30 years old with a 5 or 6-day beard. He is balding but had dark colored facial hair. He was wearing camouflage shorts and a light colored t-shirt with the statement "Can you dig it?". He also had an known tattoo on his left forearm.



Police are also searching for a second suspect who was a "lookout" and came in the store along with the robber about 30 minutes before the heist.

They were last seen leaving in a dark Chevy Silverado.



The second suspect is described as a white male with dark hair and dark colored facial hair. He looks to be about 30 years old. He was wearing a light colored shirt and blue jeans.



If anyone has any information about this case, call the Athens Police Department.

