Cleveland High School junior among runners in Taipei 101 Run Sunday Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 10:08 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 5, 2014 10:20 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

More than 5000 runners, including a Cleveland High School junior, raced up Taiwan's tallest skyscraper in the Taipei 101 Run Sunday.



Sixteen-year-old Benjamin Dale is a Rotary Exchange Student in Taipei. He and other runners had to climb more than 2000 steps in the vertical run up race to reach the finish line on the 91st floor. That's about 1300 feet high.



People from around the world took part in the race. Australian Mark Bourne won the men's race, while Italian Mountain Running World Champion Valentina Belotti won the women's race.



The Taipei 101 Tower Run Up Race is recognized and designated as one of the major tournaments for the vertical world circuit and Tower Running World Cup.



Benjamin returns to Cleveland June 23rd.

