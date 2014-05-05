Deputies look for two suspects after they hijacked a car from 71-year-old woman Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 10:04 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 5, 2014 11:54 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for two suspects after they hi-jacked a car from a 71-year-old woman.



It happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon in Rossville, Georgia at the Grocery Shoppe.



It was a simple thirst that brought Jeff Norvell to the Grocery Shoppe in Rossville.



"I just came in to get a Coke and as I was walking out they were walking in," said Norvell.



The two men, who are both being described as black, medium builds with short hair wearing blue jeans and t-shirts were holding a gun.



"I came across them and they raised it up, I said words to them and they said words to me," said Norvell.



Norvell says one of the suspects pointed the gun at him, ready to shoot.



However, Norvell says when he dared them they ran out the front door and he went to call 9-1-1.



"I think I startled them as much as they startled me," said Norvell.



At the same time in the parking lot, an unsuspecting 71-year-old female was reading a book in her car, waiting for her daughter-in-law to come out of the store.



"While she was reading she said two black men came up to her and told her to get out of the car," said Sheriff Steve Wilson.



Sheriff Wilson says the victim was not quick to move, so the suspects politely asked her again, this time showing their gun.



"At that point she got out and they jumped in and headed north on Wilson road," said Wilson.



After calling police, Norvell says he went to make sure the thugs were gone.



"I came back out and she was shook-up, I thought they shot her," said Norvell.



Sheriff Wilson says no one was hurt.



"Very thankful no one was hurt, many times we see people shot, pistol whipped or seriously hurt after these type of carjackings," said Sheriff Wilson.



No arrests have been made at this time.



Deputies are still looking for the stolen SUV. It's a 2011 Hyundai Tuscan, silver in color with Tennessee tag 972-JWX.



If you see this car you are asked to call the Walker County Sheriff's Office.





