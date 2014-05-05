Jasmine is a kindhearted teen who needs nurturing parents Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 9:05 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 5, 2014 9:05 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Jasmine likes school and animals and recognizes their ability to comfort. But she also needs a little affirmation, but then who doesn't.



Those who know her best say Jasmine is a positive person who is working hard to make good choices. She wants to be part of a forever family where they will love her for who she is.





If you would like to know more about Jasmine, call the Department of Children's Services and use reference number TN010722.

