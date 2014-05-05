North Georgia Marine laid to rest with military honors

26-year-old Sgt. Tyler Skelly received full military honors at the Chattanooga National Cemetery Monday afternoon. The fallen U. S. Marine was injured in Afghanistan while completing his 2nd tour of duty in 2011. He was surrounded by his family, friends and The Patriot Guard Riders that showed up to honor his life and remember the ultimate sacrifice he paid.

Sgt. Tyler Skelly's mother, Stacy placed a call to the volunteer veterans when her son passed away April 29th hoping they would help escort her son to his final resting place. They were more than happy to fulfill that request.

Minutes before the service started, you could hear the sound of bikes coming from miles away. Everyone held American flags that covered the lawn.