Chattanooga business owner faces money laundering charges

The owner of a Chattanooga landscaping company along with two co-conspirators are facing charges of money laundering from Afghanistan and bribery of an official.



From around October 2008 until roughly January 2010 in East Tennessee, James C. Pittmann and the two unnamed co-conspirators transferred funds illegally obtained in Afghanistan.



Co-conspirator #1, while working in Afghanistan with the U.S. Army, would wrongfully obtain large amounts of cash, from contractors seeking to do business with the U.S. Army, and in return for his official acts with the U.S. Army.



Several times Co-conspirator #1 would send containers with cash from Afghanistan to Pittman in the United States- approximately $70,000- with the

understanding that Pittman would pass the cash through his landscaping business and return most of it to Co-conspirator # 1 in the form of "salary" checks from the company bank account.



Co-conspirator #2 would give Pittman approximately $20,000 he received in cash shipped from Co-conspirator #1 in Afghanistan for Pittman to also pass through his landscaping business and return most of it to Co-conspirator #2 in the form of "salary" checks from the company bank account.



Pittman knew Co-conspirator #1 from when they were both stationed at Fort Campbell. Co-conspirator #2 was the father of Co-conspirator #1 and lived Mississippi.





