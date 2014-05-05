71-year-old woman carjacked at grocery store in Rossville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

71-year-old woman carjacked at grocery store in Rossville

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A 71-year-old female was carjacked today at 2:50 PM at the Grocery Shoppe, 1428 Wilson Road, Rossville, according to a news release.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office says the woman was sitting inside a parked silver 2011 Hyundai Tuscan with Tennessee license tag 972 JWX.  The victim’s daughter-in-law was inside the store shopping.

The news release describes the suspects as "two young black males with short hair, wearing blue jeans, t-shirts, and of medium build."

The suspects reportedly approached the victim banishing a dark colored steel automatic handgun and asked her to exit the vehicle.  The victim reported the young men were “very polite.”  The victim was not injured.

The suspects fled north on Wilson Road towards the Tennessee state line.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is requested to call Walker County dispatch at 706-375-7810 or 911.
 
You may leave an anonymous tip at the Walker County Sheriff's Office website.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.