TSA discovers firearm at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport

The unloaded 9mm Ruger was found in a passenger's carry-on bag.

Airport police were notified and responded to the incident.

TSA officers at Chattanooga Airport have discovered five firearms in passenger carry-on bags so far this 2014. A total of six firearms were found at security checkpoints in 2013.

For more information about the TSA prohibited items, please follow this link: http://www.tsa.gov/travelers/airtravel/prohibited/permitted-prohibited-items.shtm

