TSA discovers firearm at Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Around 7:15 Monday morning the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) discovered a firearm at a security checkpoint at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport.

The unloaded 9mm Ruger was found in a passenger's carry-on bag.

Airport police were notified and responded to the incident. 

Firearms can be taken on flights in checked baggage as long as the weapon is declared to the airline and in a proper carrying case, unloaded.  But firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags.

TSA officers at Chattanooga Airport have discovered five firearms in passenger carry-on bags so far this 2014.  A total of six firearms were found at security checkpoints in 2013.

For more information about the TSA prohibited items, please follow this link: http://www.tsa.gov/travelers/airtravel/prohibited/permitted-prohibited-items.shtm

