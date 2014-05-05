Campfield compares Obamacare sign-ups to train rides to Nazi con - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Campfield compares Obamacare sign-ups to train rides to Nazi concentration camps

By Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - State Sen. Stacey Campfield today compared the Affordable Healthcare Act, also known as Obamacare, to the Holocaust.

Writing on his blog, Campfield stated: "Democrats bragging about the number of mandatory sign ups for Obamacare is like Germans bragging about the number of manditory [sic] sign ups for 'train rides' for Jews in the 40s."

During World War II, Jews across Europe were packed into cattle cars and transported to concentration camps. Approximately 6 million Jews were killed.

Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Chris Devaney issued the following statement:

