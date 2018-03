Campfield compares Obamacare sign-ups to train rides to Nazi concentration camps

State Sen. Stacey Campfield today compared the Affordable Healthcare Act, also known as Obamacare, to the Holocaust.Writing on his blog , Campfield stated: "Democrats bragging about the number of mandatory sign ups for Obamacare is like Germans bragging about the number of manditory [sic] sign ups for 'train rides' for Jews in the 40s."During World War II, Jews across Europe were packed into cattle cars and transported to concentration camps. Approximately 6 million Jews were killed.Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Chris Devaney issued the following statement:Read more from our partners at Knox News