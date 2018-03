Catoosa Co. firefighters battling house fire

Fire crews rushed to a home fully engulfed by flames on Mark Lane in Catoosa County.The fire broke out just after 11:30 am.Flames were so intense the roof collapsed and firefighters had to back out for their own safety until they were able to knock out some flames from outside the home.It took more than an hour to put the fire out. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.The cause still hasn't been determined.: Catoosa County firefighters are battling a blaze at a home on Mark Lane.Catoosa County fire officials tell Channel 3 that most of the roof has turned to ashes.Firefighters could be seen taking turns for oxygen breaks as they continued to attack the fire with several water hosesStay with Channel 3 and WRCBtv.com for more on this developing story.