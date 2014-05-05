Traffic stop helps police net drugs and arrest - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Traffic stop helps police net drugs and arrest

MURPHY, NC (WRCB) - Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Dustin Michael Akroyd Wednesday, April 30 after an investigation into individuals who were illegally possessing controlled substances.

Investigators tell Channel 3, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Akroyd was an occupant and located methamphetamine, schedule II and schedule III controlled substances as well as paraphernalia.

Akroyd was arrested and brought to the Cherokee County Detention Center and was placed under a $20,000 secure bond.  Officials also tell Channel 3 Akroyd’s court date has been set for May 6 at Cherokee County District Court.  

 “My office is committed to use all means possible to combat the current drug problems that are affecting Cherokee County and its citizens. To that means I encourage our citizens to continue to report the illegal use of controlled substances. The valuable information that you provide assists in our efforts to deter the drug menace that we face today,” said Sheriff Keith Lovin.  

To report suspicious activity and suspect violations of the law please call 828-837-3144 or submit a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov
