Schools seek changes to healthier lunch rules

Our NBC News partners at WBIR are reporting that school nutrition directors across the country say government-mandated changes to cafeteria menus have been expensive and difficult to put in place.Starting next school year, all grains served in schools will have to be whole-grain rich, or more than half whole grain.That includes pastas, rolls, biscuits, pizza crust, tortillas and even grits.The government is also demanding lower sodium, healthier snacks and more fruits and vegetables.The requirements are part of an effort to make school lunches and breakfasts healthier.The new standards have been phased in over the last two school years, with more changes coming in 2014.But some schools say the targets are not feasible and kids are rejecting the new offerings. They are asking Washington for changes.Read more at WBIR