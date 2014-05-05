All aboard? Chattanooga eyes $35 million light rail system - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

All aboard? Chattanooga eyes $35 million light rail system

By Ellis Smith, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - You learn to ignore the rusty rails that snake through the heart of Chattanooga, a city at once defined and confined by its choo-choo heritage.

Commuters in cars and buses have grown accustomed to passing over, under and around Chattanooga's industrial legacy, a birthright that today lies partially obscured by geography, trees and time.

Few remember that electric trolleys once trundled down the city's boulevards, up its mountains and into its neighborhoods.

That's because a succession of administrations here and in cities across the nation paved over the rails and replaced the trams with buses and wider roads.

