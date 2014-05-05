TN man arrested for allegedly killing grandson after he didn't h - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN man arrested for allegedly killing grandson after he didn't have dinner ready

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Memphis man is charged with killing his grandson in an argument that police say began because the younger man didn't have dinner done on time.
    
The Commercial Appeal (http://bit.ly/1kF4Jja) reports 63-year-old Harold Gray is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 31-year-old Anthony Morris.
    
Police say Morris went outside and Gray followed and stabbed him with a knife.
 
Gray is being held at the Shelby County jail, where online records did not list an attorney for him.
 
    
