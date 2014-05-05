Some Tenn. jails allowing electronic cigarettes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Some jails in Tennessee are again allowing inmates to smoke - only now it is limited to electronic cigarettes.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1fLJP4P) reports at least five counties, including Sumner, have recently allowed inmates access to the items.

Sonya Troutt, the Sumner County Sheriff's Office's jail administrator, says she thinks the move will cut down on tension and contraband. It also means income for the jail, which gets $5 for each one sold.

The jail began allowing inmates to order e-cigarettes on April 11, and inmate Bryan Neuendorf says he has already seen an improvement in the atmosphere.

Officials in other counties say they don't think the items benefit inmates.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said he prefers to use rehabilitation or education to pacify inmates.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.