Want to be a National Park Ranger?

GATLINBURG, TN(AP) - Students, or anyone who ever wondered what it might be like to work at one of America's national parks, are invited to National Park Career Day on May 10 in the Smoky Mountains.

Students and their families will get a behind-the-scenes look at National Park Service careers. They'll learn about wildlife management, vegetation management, law enforcement, fire management, education, archaeology, engineering and other fields in park service. Participants will also have an opportunity to connect with workers at the Grand Canyon National Park via Skype to learn about other jobs in parks outside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

All participants are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. on the front porch of the Smoky Mountains National Park headquarters behind Sugarlands Visitor Center, two miles south of Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

