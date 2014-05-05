UPDATE: Judge grants bond to suspect in 16-year-old murder case Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 8:31 AM EDT Updated: Monday, May 5, 2014 1:39 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The man charged with murdering his wife 16 years ago appeared in Hamilton County court Monday morning.



Adolphus Hollingsworth, 44, is charged with First Degree Murder.



Monday, the judge set his bond at $200,000 bond with conditions. He'll be required to stay in Hamilton County, with a tracking device, get a private attorney by June and have no contact with any witnesses.



As of 1 p.m. Monday, the Hamilton County Jail said Hollingsworth remains in custody.



Hollingsworth's attorneys asked for a $50,000 bond with a tracking device but the judge opted for four times that amount. Channel 3 spoke with the accused murderer's best friend, Tommy Johnson, in court who said he would try to bond his friend out of jail. Johnson said he was prepared to pay 10% of a $50,000 bond but wasn't sure if he'd be able to pay 10% on a $200,000 bond.



Prosecutors said Hollingsworth is responsible for the 1997 death of his wife Vicky Hollingsworth. She went missing from her parents Highland Park home in 1997 and police found her body stabbed to death almost two years later in the woods on Billy Goat Hill in East Chattanooga.



Chattanooga police recently re-opened the cold case murder with the help of the TNT television series "Cold Justice." Detectives had originally tracked him to Texas, where he was arrested but Texas jail officials mistakenly released him. Hollingsworth fled to Ohio, where he was re-arrested at a motel and transported to Hamilton County.



A total of five witnesses testified at Monday's bond hearing, including Sgt. Bill Phillips (Chattanooga Police Department), Dexter Higgins (Key Bonding Co. and friend of suspect), and Tommy Johnson (friend of suspect).



Hollingsworth is due back in court June 19.

