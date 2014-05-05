TWRA recognizes pair of record bass

NASHVILLE, TN (WRCB) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has confirmed a pair of state fishing records, one for a recently-caught Alabama bass and another for a spotted bass caught three years ago.

According to the agency, the State Record Fish Program previously considered the Alabama bass to be a subspecies of the spotted bass. But the Alabama bass recently was elevated to species status.

The change means that an Alabama bass caught by Shane McKee, of Cleveland, on March 10, 2014, now becomes the first record Alabama bass. The bass weighed 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces and was 23 inches long.

A spotted bass landed by Chris Coleman, of Soddy Daisy, on Feb. 22, 2011, becomes the record spotted bass. It weighed 6 pounds, 1.4 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Coleman writes for WRCB's Channel 3 Outdoors website, which features outdoorsmen (and women) from around the Tennessee valley.



