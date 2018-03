Road to recovery: Nine churches in Ringgold create program to help those who are hurting

For 30 years or so, Priscilla was addicted to drugs. They were an everyday part of her life, as routine as eating and getting dressed.

About six years ago, though, she had a "burning bush moment" and found God. She quit drugs on the spot, but she had no idea how to function without them."All I knew was that life," the 64-year-old says.Then, last October, she heard about Recovery at Ringgold, a new program being hosted by Ringgold United Methodist Church in Catoosa County. The program is part of the Recovery at Cokesbury Network, which started in Knoxville almost 11 years ago.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press