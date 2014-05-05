A sunny and warm start to the week

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Good Monday. Your Cinco de Mayo is going to be a warm one as are the next few days.
A ridge of high pressure parked over the southern U.S. will cause temps to soar over the next few days. In the southern plains temps will actually climb into the mid 90s later today. We won't be that bad in the Tennessee Valley, but southwesterly breezes will allow temps to climb into the upper 80s, about 10 degrees above normal.
That will be the case through Thursday. During that time, I would expect pollen counts to climb so allergy sufferers may have a time of it this week.
We will finally see the high pressure break up a bit Friday. Expect a high of 82 with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. They could last into Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon will sport a refreshing high of 78.
Sunday will have a high of 81 with isolated showers and storms possible.
for the latest. David Karnes
MONDAY:
8am... Sunny, 59
Noon... Sunny, 82
5pm... Sunny, 88