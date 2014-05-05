Local fallen Marine to be laid to rest Monday

LaFayette Marine dies after a nearly 3 year long battle

The Dalton community is preparing to say final goodbyes to a fallen hero.Sergeant Tyler Skelly's family, close friends and the Patriot Guard Riders attended his viewing at Ponders Funeral Home in Dalton Sunday, to honor and remember the U.S. Marine that was injured in Afghanistan."He loved being a Marine. As his mom, I loved him so much and i am so proud of him for what he did," says Tyler's mom, Stacy. "He wanted to serve his country and fight for freedom and that is just what he did until he was injured."During his second tour of duty in 2011, Skelly had a seizure and hit his head on the concrete . Almost three years later, Skelly passed away on April 29th - with his close family members and friends by his side"People in our community, even people in other countries reached out to show us support," says Stacy.His service honoring our country and the ultimate sacrifice made will never be forgotten according to "The Patriot Guard Riders" who will be escorting the fallen hero to his final resting place at the Chattanooga National Cemetery Monday afternoon."I don't ever want to see a veteran go to his grave with out someone there to remember what he did for our country," says rider Robert McMullen.Stacy says all the love, support and knowing how much her son meant to others will be at the forefront of her thoughts on Monday as she buries her son."It's so nice to have that support and to know that he did meant so much to others and his death was not in vain or will not be forgotten."Skelly's funeral will be at 11 a.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.