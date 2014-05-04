Athens armed robbery suspects on the run - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Athens armed robbery suspects on the run

ATHENS, McMINN COUNTY - Athens Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at a gas station off North Congress Parkway.

Detectives say around 6:45 Sunday evening the two men walked into Ian's Market. Police say one of the men pulled a knife on the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

The men took an unknown amount of cash and escaped in a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

If you recognize the men, call the Athens Police Department at 423-744-2739.
