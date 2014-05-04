Athens armed robbery suspects on the run Posted: Sunday, May 4, 2014 10:31 PM EDT Updated: Monday, May 5, 2014 4:31 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Athens Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at a gas station off North Congress Parkway.



Detectives say around 6:45 Sunday evening the two men walked into Ian's Market. Police say one of the men pulled a knife on the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.



The men took an unknown amount of cash and escaped in a black Chevy Silverado pickup truck.



If you recognize the men, call the Athens Police Department at 423-744-2739.