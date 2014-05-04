Hamlin Wins Aaron's 449 At Talladega Posted: Sunday, May 4, 2014 7:35 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, May 4, 2014 9:02 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Denny Hamlin celebrates in Talledega's Victory Lane Sunday. AP Photo

TALLADEGA, AL (AP) - Denny Hamlin has picked up his first career victory at a restrictor-plate track, grabbing the lead from Kevin Harvick and holding on when a late caution ended the race Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.



Harvick was the leader on a restart with two laps to go and Hamlin drag-raced him for the lead. Then Harvick was hung out without any drafting partners and Hamlin pulled out to a comfortable lead. Then an accident deep in the pack scattered debris on the track and NASCAR threw a caution flag that froze the field.



The yellow prevented Greg Biffle from pulling out of line in an attempt to grab the victory away from Hamlin.



Hamlin picked up his first win of the season, which started with a second-place finish in the Daytona 500.



