Revenue official fired for bogus sales tax returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A state Revenue Department employee has been fired for filing sales tax returns without permission from taxpayers.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/1jswNbb ) Eugene Johnson's job was to seek payment for delinquent sales tax. He is accused of filing bogus returns in order to clear the cases assigned to him to enhance his performance rating on employee evaluations.

A working phone number for Johnson could not be found in the telephone directory.

Revenue Department spokeswoman Kelly Nolan Cortesi told the paper in an emailed statement that she could not provide the number of taxpayer returns or the amount of tax payments involved because the case is under investigation. The department also is investigating whether other employees were involved.

The district attorney general will decide whether to pursue criminal charges.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

