Maryville man accused of forging diploma for job

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Maryville man is accused of forging a diploma to get a job at a behavioral health center and then billing TennCare for services he was not qualified to perform.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Arlan North worked as an adult case manager at the Helen Ross McNabb Center in Knoxville from May 2010 to September 2011. To get the job, North used a forged college diploma from Lincoln Memorial University indicated North had earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

The TBI says McNabb Center submitted more than $135,000 in TennCare claims for services North provided, and North kept more than $56,000 for himself.

He is charged with theft greater than $10,000 and criminal simulation.

He is being held in Blount County awaiting transfer to Knox County.

