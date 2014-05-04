City Council to weigh study of East Chattanooga grocery - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

City Council to weigh study of East Chattanooga grocery

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - The first step in addressing the "food desert" in East Chattanooga would cost the city $12,000.

That's what community leaders in District 9 would like the Chattanooga to spend to see if any of four properties in East Chattanooga could be financially viable for a grocery store.

Councilman Yusuf Hakeem told an audience at a District 9 leadership meeting Saturday the study would cost $3,000 for each property. He expects the City Council to consider the study at its May 13 meeting.

"The council has bought into the concept, and from what we can see the administration has also, so if everything goes according to plan, no hiccups, it should be on the agenda for May 13," Hakeem said at the meeting held at the Glenwood Youth and Family Center.

