Reunion! Family who lost dog during Sandy finds it at pound - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Reunion! Family who lost dog during Sandy finds it at pound

Posted: Updated:
Kelsey James hugs Reckless, her dog which the Keansburg family found Thursday at an animal shelter. Kelsey James hugs Reckless, her dog which the Keansburg family found Thursday at an animal shelter.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Austin bombings revive trauma of Alabama explosion death

    Austin bombings revive trauma of Alabama explosion death

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:47:39 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE - This May 2, 1990 file photo shows Walter Leroy Moody, Jr., of Georgia. Moody, who was convicted in 1991 of the 1989 mail bomb death of U.S. Circuit Judge Robert S. Vance. Alabama has set at April 19, 2018, execution date for Moo...(AP Photo/File). FILE - This May 2, 1990 file photo shows Walter Leroy Moody, Jr., of Georgia. Moody, who was convicted in 1991 of the 1989 mail bomb death of U.S. Circuit Judge Robert S. Vance. Alabama has set at April 19, 2018, execution date for Moo...
    A man convicted of killing a judge with a mail bomb in Alabama in 1989 is set for execution as Texas deals with the aftermath of a recent bombing spree.More
    A man convicted of killing a judge with a mail bomb in Alabama in 1989 is set for execution as Texas deals with the aftermath of a recent bombing spree.More

  • How the Parkland teens are pulling off a worldwide movement

    How the Parkland teens are pulling off a worldwide movement

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:47:32 GMT
    They can't buy a beer or rent a car and most aren't even old enough to vote, yet the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history.More
    They can't buy a beer or rent a car and most aren't even old enough to vote, yet the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history.More

  • Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay

    Fired officer who killed unarmed black man to get back pay

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:41:26 GMT
    The University of Cincinnati has agreed to pay $344,000 in back wages and legal fees to a white police officer the school fired after he fatally shot a black unarmed motorist.More
    The University of Cincinnati has agreed to pay $344,000 in back wages and legal fees to a white police officer the school fired after he fatally shot a black unarmed motorist.More
    •   
A New Jersey family whose terrier-pit bull mix escaped from their backyard during Superstorm Sandy went to an animal shelter this week to adopt a new pet and came home with their old dog. 

Chuck James tells the AP that his family searched for the brown-and-white dog named Reckless for months after the October 2012 storm before finally giving up hope. 

"We reported him missing and called the shelters periodically, just hoping they had him," James said Saturday. "We always kept our hopes up, but eventually it's time to move on." 

James said the family had planned in recent weeks to get a new dog as a 10th birthday surprise for their eldest daughter, Ally. 

But when the family of five went to the Monmouth County SPCA on Thursday to adopt a new animal, James and his wife approached the first cage and saw a familiar face inside. 

"He was a little bigger than I remembered because they had fed him well," James joked. "But then he was laying on my wife's feet, and I knew it was him. ... I was in disbelief. I know this dog is meant to be with our family." 

When SPCA officials asked if they could prove the animal was their dog, a friend sent over a picture showing the family with their dog before Sandy hit the Jersey shore. 

Kelsey James hugs Reckless, her dog which the Keansburg family found Thursday at an animal shelter.

"We're all so happy to have him back," James said. "Thank God for no-kill shelters because every time they kill an animal, it's somebody's friend who might be lost. Thank God they didn't put him down because this would have been a different story." 

SPCA officials say Reckless was picked up as a stray and has now been microchipped. 

The family is living in a hotel while their storm-damaged Keansburg home is repaired. This weekend, the Jameses went on a camping trip with Reckless to celebrate the dog's return. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.