Reunion! Family who lost dog during Sandy finds it at pound

FILE - This May 2, 1990 file photo shows Walter Leroy Moody, Jr., of Georgia. Moody, who was convicted in 1991 of the 1989 mail bomb death of U.S. Circuit Judge Robert S. Vance. Alabama has set at April 19, 2018, execution date for Moo...
A man convicted of killing a judge with a mail bomb in Alabama in 1989 is set for execution as Texas deals with the aftermath of a recent bombing spree.More
They can't buy a beer or rent a car and most aren't even old enough to vote, yet the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have spearheaded what could become one of the largest marches in history.More
Noah King, 9, of Belmont, Mass., center, steps on stage to greet Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, from the left, Emma Gonzalez, David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, Alex Wind, and Matt Deitsch, during a panel discussion abo...
Eight highway patrol troopers are scheduled to bolster security at the Florida high school where last month's massacre happened.More
Law enforcement officers secure the neighborhood at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived.
Hunt for Austin bomber frustrated police for weeks before big breakthrough.More
A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More
In this Sept. 25, 2017, security camera image released by MGM Resorts, Stephen Paddock stands with his luggage in an elevator at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. The newly released video shows the man who killed 58 people on t...
Surveillance video from the days before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the man who became the gunman as an unremarkable Las Vegas hotel guest and casino patron.More
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 elections
A New Jersey family whose terrier-pit bull mix escaped from their backyard during Superstorm Sandy went to an animal shelter this week to adopt a new pet and came home with their old dog.
Chuck James tells the AP that his family searched for the brown-and-white dog named Reckless for months after the October 2012 storm before finally giving up hope.
"We reported him missing and called the shelters periodically, just hoping they had him," James said Saturday. "We always kept our hopes up, but eventually it's time to move on."
James said the family had planned in recent weeks to get a new dog as a 10th birthday surprise for their eldest daughter, Ally.
But when the family of five went to the Monmouth County SPCA on Thursday to adopt a new animal, James and his wife approached the first cage and saw a familiar face inside.
"He was a little bigger than I remembered because they had fed him well," James joked. "But then he was laying on my wife's feet, and I knew it was him. ... I was in disbelief. I know this dog is meant to be with our family."
When SPCA officials asked if they could prove the animal was their dog, a friend sent over a picture showing the family with their dog before Sandy hit the Jersey shore.
Kelsey James hugs Reckless, her dog which the Keansburg family found Thursday at an animal shelter.
"We're all so happy to have him back," James said. "Thank God for no-kill shelters because every time they kill an animal, it's somebody's friend who might be lost. Thank God they didn't put him down because this would have been a different story."
SPCA officials say Reckless was picked up as a stray and has now been microchipped.
The family is living in a hotel while their storm-damaged Keansburg home is repaired. This weekend, the Jameses went on a camping trip with Reckless to celebrate the dog's return.