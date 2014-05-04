Reunion! Family who lost dog during Sandy finds it at pound



The family is living in a hotel while their storm-damaged Keansburg home is repaired. This weekend, the Jameses went on a camping trip with Reckless to celebrate the dog's return. SPCA officials say Reckless was picked up as a stray and has now been microchipped.

"We're all so happy to have him back," James said. "Thank God for no-kill shelters because every time they kill an animal, it's somebody's friend who might be lost. Thank God they didn't put him down because this would have been a different story."