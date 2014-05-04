GM recalls nearly 52,000 SUVs for inaccurate fuel gauge



The automaker is under investigation by NHTSA, Congress, the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission for waiting until February to begin ordering the ignition switch recall, despite first learning of the defect more than 10 years ago.

GM has recalled about 7 million vehicles this year, including 2.6 million Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and other models for faulty ignition switches that are linked to at least 13 deaths.