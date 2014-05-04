Delaware Deputy Attorney General accused of raping teen he met t - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Delaware Deputy Attorney General accused of raping teen he met through gay dating app

(NBC 10) - Our NBC News partners at NBC 10 are reporting that a high-ranking Delaware official was arrested on Friday after he allegedly raped a teenager he met through a popular dating app.

Daniel Simmons, 34, of Wilmington, Delaware is accused of raping a 16-year-old. Simmons is a Deputy Attorney General at Delaware’s Department of Justice.

Investigators believe Simmons met the teen victim via the popular gay dating and hookup app “Grindr.” Police have not yet revealed the other circumstances that led to the alleged rape in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Simmons was arrested and charged with four counts of rape in the fourth degree. His bail information has not yet been made available.
Investigators are urging any other alleged victims of Simmons to come forward and contact the New Castle County Police Department at 302-395-8110. 
