Bullied Students Sneak Thousands of Guns Into Schools



“We have to train our bystanders to become up-standers. Schools spend so much time focusing on the bullies, and yet so little time and effort in training the largest part of the student body, the bystanders,” she added. “If victims felt supported, protected, and heard by at least one of their peers, would they need to bring a weapon to school?”

“A common thread of these students who bring weapons to school is to tell someone — usually peers,” Clark Love said. "We have to give our kids permission and support to report what they hear when a peer is in trouble.