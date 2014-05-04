Opinions mixed on push to gain Republican judges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Opinions mixed on push to gain Republican judges

NASHVILLE (News Sentinel) -
NASHVILLE — Republicans at both the state and national level are poised for a what appears to be a collaborative effort to give their party control of
Tennessee’s judicial branch of government, just as it controls the executive and legislative branches.

“Tennessee is definitely on our radar,” said Jill Bader, communications director for the Washington-based Republican State Leadership Committee, which last week announced a nationwide “Judicial Fairness Initiative” to put more conservative judges on state Supeme Courts.

In Tennessee, that would mean a campaign urging voters to vote no in Aug. 7 balloting on whether three state Supreme Court justices originally appointed by former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen should get new terms. If they are rejected, RepublicanGov. Bill Haslam will name their successors.

“While our main priority at the Tennessee Republican Party for the August election continues to be electing Republicans through our Red to the Roots program, their goals and our actions may well overlap,” said Tennessee GOP Chairman Chris Devaney of the RSLC initiative.

