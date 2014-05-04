Find sheds new light on 1974 tornado super outbreak in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — People who lived in the tri-state region on April 3, 1974, probably remember exactly where they were during the super outbreak of tornadoes that killed 150 people in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.Historical images of that outbreak were discovered recently by Scott Worsham and Chris Reed -- both Madison County, Ala., Emergency Management Agency officers -- in an old filing cabinet at the EMA headquarters in Huntsville.The cabinet came from the old Madison County Civil Defense office downtown when operations were moved.National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Troutman said the 81 black and white, mostly aerial photographs of 1974 tornado damage shed more light on the super outbreak that happened 40 years ago and could help forecasters in the future.Read more from our partners at the