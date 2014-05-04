Bryan College losing nearly 25 percent of faculty

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) - The Dayton college named after one of creationism's most famous defenders is losing nearly a quarter of its faculty in the midst of a dispute over beliefs about Adam and Eve and issues with leadership.

The college is named for William Jennings Bryan, who helped prosecute the Scopes Monkey Trial.

The dispute began in February when trustees clarified the school's statement of belief to state that Adam and Eve were historical people who were not created from previously existing life forms.

Since then, a majority of professors held a no confidence vote in the school's president and several students and alumni have penned petitions.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/1rPvIwM) reports that at least nine of the college's 44 professors won't return in the fall, many due to issues with leadership or the clarified statement.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.