Crouch and Hudson Win Sportsman's Warehouse Dream Bass Tournament

By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
First Place Winners - Tony Crouch and Jason Hudson
Hixson, TN (WRCB) - The team of Tony Crouch and Jason Hudson took top honors over the field of 164 anglers to take the win on Lake Chickamauga in The 8th Annual Sportsman's Warehouse Dream Bass Tournament. Crouch and Hudson caught a 5 bass limit weighing 28.51 lbs. to take the win and 2,000 thousand dollars.

Tony said “The mourning started out great, we caught 3 big ones and the bite lasted until 1:00 p.m.  We want to thank Tony at Island Cove Marine for his extra effort in fixing our boat on Friday if it wasn’t for him we would not have even been here today”.

Lance Nunley and Thomas Wilson won big bass with a giant 10.02 lb. largemouth bass.

Crouch and Hudson won 2nd big bass of the tournament with a nice 7.35 lb largemouth.

Proceeds from this annual event go to Silverdale Baptist Academy High School Athletic Department. Brent Brady the director of this event said “We would like to thank all our sponsors who helped make this year’s event a great success”.

Results are as follows:
Place

 Team

 Weight

 Payout
1

 Tony Crouch and Jason Hudson

 28.51

 $2,000.00
2

 Jayme Copenhauer and Adam Dysart

 27.88

 $1,000.00
3

 Lance Nunley and Thomas Wilson

 24.16

 $800.00
4

 Jeff Reed and Allen Lewis

 23.78

 $600.00
5

 Haden Lamb and Trevor Porter

 23.46

 $500.00
6

 Cameron Morton and Rogne Brown

 22.69

 $475.00
7

 Jamie Hatcher and Rick Camp

 21.55

 $450.00
8

 Jim Cofer and Matt Wendorf

 19.44

 $425.00
9

 Barron Adams and Brian Pierce

19.37

 $400.00
10

 Anthony Correll and Hayley Correll

 19.28

 $350.00
11

 Mike Varner and Eddie Wilson

 19.08

 $325.00
12

 Keith Ellis and Roger Kendrick

 19.04

 $300.00
13

 Oscar Torbett and Jerry Webb

 18.65

 $250.00
14

 Matt Jenkins and John Hardin

 18.44

 $225.00
15

 David Neely and Alvin Lee

 18.35

 $200.00
16

 Dulon Shouse and Thomas Bayer

 18.03

 $175.00
17

 Greg Lamb and Logan Kokoska

 17.78

 $175.00
18

 Nick Pratt and Marc Pratt

 17.44

 $150.00
19

 John Wright and Dewayne Layne

 17.21

 $150.00
20

 Dale Bruce and Jason Rampley

 16.95

 $150.00
 
Big Fish Hour 8-9                 
Lance Nunley and Thomas Wilson - 10.02 - $250.00

Big Fish Hour 9-10               
Jayme Copenhaver and Adam Dysart - 7.27 - $250.00

Big Fish Hour 10-11             
Cameron Morton and Rogne Brown - 5.60 - $250.00

Big Fish Hour 11-12             
Tony Crouch and Jason Hudson - 7.35 - $250.00

Overall Big Fish 1st Place                
Lance Nunley  and Thomas Wilson - 10.02 - $500.00

Overall Big Fish 2nd Place              
Tony Crouch and Jason Hudson - 7.35 - $220.00

Overall Youth Big Fish 1st Place                
Hayley Correll - 4.90 - $200.00

Overall Youth Big Fish 2nd Place              
Josh Brady - 3.60 - $100.00

