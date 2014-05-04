Crouch and Hudson Win Sportsman's Warehouse Dream Bass Tournament

Hixson

TN

Lake Chickamauga

Hudson

Hudson

Place



Team



Weight



Payout



1



Tony Crouch and Jason Hudson



28.51



$2,000.00



2



Jayme Copenhauer and Adam Dysart



27.88



$1,000.00



3



Lance Nunley and Thomas Wilson



24.16



$800.00



4



Jeff Reed and Allen Lewis



23.78



$600.00



5



Haden Lamb and Trevor Porter



23.46



$500.00



6



Cameron Morton and Rogne Brown



22.69



$475.00



7



Jamie Hatcher and Rick Camp



21.55



$450.00



8



Jim Cofer and Matt Wendorf



19.44



$425.00



9



Barron Adams and Brian Pierce



19.37



$400.00



10



Anthony Correll and Hayley Correll



19.28



$350.00



11



Mike Varner and Eddie Wilson



19.08



$325.00



12



Keith Ellis and Roger Kendrick



19.04



$300.00



13



Oscar Torbett and Jerry Webb



18.65



$250.00



14



Matt Jenkins and John Hardin



18.44



$225.00



15



David Neely and Alvin Lee



18.35



$200.00



16



Dulon Shouse and Thomas Bayer



18.03



$175.00



17



Greg Lamb and Logan Kokoska



17.78



$175.00



18



Nick Pratt and Marc Pratt



17.44



$150.00



19



John Wright and Dewayne Layne



17.21



$150.00



20



Dale Bruce and Jason Rampley



16.95



$150.00





(WRCB) - The team of Tony Crouch and Jason Hudson took top honors over the field of 164 anglers to take the win onin The 8Annual Sportsman's Warehouse Dream Bass Tournament. Crouch andcaught a 5 bass limit weighing 28.51 lbs. to take the win and 2,000 thousand dollars.Tony said “The mourning started out great, we caught 3 big ones and the bite lasted until 1:00 p.m.We want to thank Tony at Island Cove Marine for his extra effort in fixing our boat on Friday if it wasn’t for him we would not have even been here today”.Lance Nunley and Thomas Wilson won big bass with a giant 10.02 lb. largemouth bass.Crouch andwon 2big bass of the tournament with a nice 7.35 lb largemouth.Proceeds from this annual event go to Silverdale Baptist Academy High School Athletic Department. Brent Brady the director of this event said “We would like to thank all our sponsors who helped make this year’s event a great success”.Results are as follows:Lance Nunley and Thomas Wilson - 10.02 - $250.00Jayme Copenhaver and Adam Dysart - 7.27 - $250.00Cameron Morton and Rogne Brown - 5.60 - $250.00Tony Crouch and Jason Hudson - 7.35 - $250.00Lance Nunleyand Thomas Wilson - 10.02 - $500.00Tony Crouch and Jason Hudson - 7.35 - $220.00Hayley Correll - 4.90 - $200.00Josh Brady - 3.60 - $100.00