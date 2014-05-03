Duplex fire leaves elderly woman homeless - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Duplex fire leaves elderly woman homeless

Firefighters at the duplex fire Saturday in Hixson. Photo by Captain Chris Fryar/Chattanooga Fire Dept. Firefighters at the duplex fire Saturday in Hixson. Photo by Captain Chris Fryar/Chattanooga Fire Dept.
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -
The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire around 2:30 Saturday afternoon with five fire companies at 1320 Mayfield Lane.

Fire officials tell Channel 3 the B-side of the duplex was fully engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived on the scene with flames shooting through the roof. 

Firefighters were able to save the other apartment, however the damage to the B-side was extensive.

Fire chief Don Bowman tells Channel 3 an elderly woman lost a pet bird in the fire, and her three pet cats are missing. 

Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee were called in to provide assistance to the woman, who reportedly lived alone there.

The Chattanooga Fire Department said the cause of the fire will be ruled accidental. 

The victim told told fire officials that she was heating up grease to cook something and left the kitchen and when she returned, the kitchen was on fire. 

Bowman said it appears the stove was left unattended long enough for the grease to get too hot and it most likely burst into flames, quickly spreading throughout the kitchen.

Chattanooga police and Hamilton County EMS also provided assistance on the scene.
