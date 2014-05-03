63-year-old Chattanooga company, Grant's Auto Glass Co., is clos - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

63-year-old Chattanooga company, Grant's Auto Glass Co., is closing shop as owners retire

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - The Grants are going to the house.

Hanging it up. Calling it quits.

Retiring.

"We're all going to go home and rest for a while," said Betty Grant, matriarch of the family who owns and operates Grant's Auto Glass Co. in Chattanooga.

And after 63 years doing auto glass and part work in Chattanooga, it's time.

