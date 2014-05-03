Jury Orders Samsung to Pay Apple $119.6M in Patent Infringement Case



The jury of four men and four women delivered its verdict in the latest case after beginning deliberations April 29.

The lawsuits were filed as Apple and Samsung are locked in a bitter struggle for dominance of the $330 billion worldwide smartphone market. Samsung has become the leader of the sector with a 31 percent share after being an also-ran with just 5 percent in 2007. Apple, meanwhile, has seen its market share slip to about 15 percent from a high of 27 percent three years ago.