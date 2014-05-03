Jury Orders Samsung to Pay Apple $119.6M in Patent Infringement - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jury Orders Samsung to Pay Apple $119.6M in Patent Infringement Case

Posted: Updated:
NBC News

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A California jury determined Friday that Samsung infringed Apple smartphone patents and awarded $120 million in damages.

The panel delivered its verdict in federal court in the latest lawsuit involving the two tech giants. It also ruled that Apple infringed Samsung patents and awarded $158,000 in damages.

Apple Inc. had sought $2.2 billion after accusing Samsung Electronics Co. of infringing five of its patents covering functions such as slide-to-lock, universal searching, quick linking, automatic word correction and background syncing.

Samsung had sought $6 million after arguing that Apple had infringed two of its smartphone patents related to camera use and video transmission.

The verdict marked the latest intellectual property battle between the world's top two smartphone makers. Apple and Samsung have sued each other in courts and trade offices around the world.

Two years ago, a separate jury ordered Samsung to pay Apple $930 million after finding it had used Apple technology to create older generation devices. Samsung is appealing that order.

The lawsuits were filed as Apple and Samsung are locked in a bitter struggle for dominance of the $330 billion worldwide smartphone market. Samsung has become the leader of the sector with a 31 percent share after being an also-ran with just 5 percent in 2007. Apple, meanwhile, has seen its market share slip to about 15 percent from a high of 27 percent three years ago.

The jury of four men and four women delivered its verdict in the latest case after beginning deliberations April 29.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.