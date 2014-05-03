Where there's smokes: Cigarette fires plague Chattanooga this ye - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Where there's smokes: Cigarette fires plague Chattanooga this year

Posted: Updated:
By David Cobb, Knoxville News Sentinel
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - With three residential fires since April 1 tied to cigarettes and another two started by cigarette lighters, Chattanooga fire officials have a message for smokers: Extinguish your smokes properly by wetting them and keep the lighters away from children.

"Especially here recently, the main cause is due to the improper disposal of the ashes and butts where they're just dumping it in the trash can with combustible products," said Chattanooga Fire Marshal Bill Matlock. "When you do that, you're just asking for trouble."

A Thursday afternoon fire at the Courts at Waterford on Shallowford Road is believed to have begun after residents discarded their cigarette butts into a plastic bag and placed the bag on the balcony of their apartment.

It is believed the butts smoldered and heated up enough in the bag to start the fire that spread to the exterior siding of the balcon

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.