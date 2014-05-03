Tennessee relocating black bears found in cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - Officials in Tennessee have been relocating black bears found in urban areas and warning residents not to harm the animals.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Matthew Cameron says three bears were recently captured in Johnson City and southwestern Washington County.

Cameron told the Johnson City Press (http://bit.ly/1kFyZMf) all three were later relocated to a more appropriate area, including one brought to the Cherokee National Forest in Cocke County.

The president of Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend, Dana Dodd, says officials are investigating the shooting of a mother bear, who was scene with three cubs. Dodd says the cubs will be cared for and released into the wild later this year.

Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com

