Chattanooga clears McKamey in review



"The overall operations and controls seem to be more than acceptable," Sewell wrote in his report. "The key staff at [McKamey] appear to be very competent and dedicated."



Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press. "The overall operations and controls seem to be more than acceptable," Sewell wrote in his report. "The key staff at [McKamey] appear to be very competent and dedicated."Read more from our partners at the

But City Auditor Stan Sewell didn't find any financial concerns with the way Mc-Kamey runs its approximately dozen community programs or in the day-to-day operations of the shelter, which provides animal control services for Chattanooga through a $1.5 million annual contract with the city. In fact, Sewell found the staff and their policies within the animal center to be above par.