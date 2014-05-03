Chattanooga clears McKamey in review - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga clears McKamey in review

Posted: Updated:
After six months of headlines, the resignations of two McKamey Animal Center leaders and a decline in donations, the city auditor has released findings clearing the animal shelter of any significant problems or wrongdoing.

The internal review did find that former Executive Director Karen Walsh's salary and annual $10,000 bonus weren't documented in the board's meeting minutes as they should have been.

But City Auditor Stan Sewell didn't find any financial concerns with the way Mc-Kamey runs its approximately dozen community programs or in the day-to-day operations of the shelter, which provides animal control services for Chattanooga through a $1.5 million annual contract with the city. In fact, Sewell found the staff and their policies within the animal center to be above par.

"The overall operations and controls seem to be more than acceptable," Sewell wrote in his report. "The key staff at [McKamey] appear to be very competent and dedicated."

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.