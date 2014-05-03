Officials: No visible threat on Nashville flight - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Officials: No visible threat on Nashville flight

Posted: Updated:
Photo from Angelica Noble Photo from Angelica Noble

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials at the Nashville airport say no visible threats were found on a flight from Miami that landed at the airfield.

Airport spokeswoman Shannon Sumrall told multiple media outlets that Transportation Security Administration officials alerted Nashville airport officials Friday afternoon of a possible security threat on the American Eagle aircraft after it took off from Miami.

When the plane landed on Friday afternoon at 4:44 p.m., passengers were taken off the plane while Department of Public Safety officials searched the aircraft. Sumrall says no problems were found..

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.