Officials: No visible threat on Nashville flight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials at the Nashville airport say no visible threats were found on a flight from Miami that landed at the airfield.

Airport spokeswoman Shannon Sumrall told multiple media outlets that Transportation Security Administration officials alerted Nashville airport officials Friday afternoon of a possible security threat on the American Eagle aircraft after it took off from Miami.

When the plane landed on Friday afternoon at 4:44 p.m., passengers were taken off the plane while Department of Public Safety officials searched the aircraft. Sumrall says no problems were found..

