UT student charged with firing BB gun at bus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Knoxville police say a University of Tennessee student is charged with shooting at a bus from the roof of a house.

Multiple media outlets reported that officers arrested 20-year-old Jack Powers as he hid on the roof of a house after blowing out the rear window of the vehicle Friday night.

Officers covered him from the ground while Knoxville police officers entered the residence and got him off the roof.

Powers was charged with aggravated assault, Felony vandalism, public intoxication, underage consumption, and possession of fraudulent identification.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Powers.

