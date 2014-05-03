UT student charged with firing BB gun at bus - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UT student charged with firing BB gun at bus

Posted: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Knoxville police say a University of Tennessee student is charged with shooting at a bus from the roof of a house.

Multiple media outlets reported that officers arrested 20-year-old Jack Powers as he hid on the roof of a house after blowing out the rear window of the vehicle Friday night.

Officers covered him from the ground while Knoxville police officers entered the residence and got him off the roof.

Powers was charged with aggravated assault, Felony vandalism, public intoxication, underage consumption, and possession of fraudulent identification.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Powers.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.